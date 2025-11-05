Gibraltar to be represented at UK Youth Parliament meeting

Isabella Azopardi has been selected to represent Gibraltar at the UK Youth Parliament, which will be held at the House of Commons in London on Thursday.

The selection followed a competition that invited young people aged 11 to 18 to submit essays on the theme “Education and Learning.” A total of 28 entries were received, with submissions praised for their high quality and level of engagement.

The Government of Gibraltar expressed its thanks to retired headteachers Albert Danino and Ivan Navas for serving as judges and reviewing all entries.

Isabella will attend the session at the invitation of Mr Speaker and is scheduled to deliver a two-minute speech from the despatch box. The session will be broadcast live on Parliament TV.

The Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, said: “I would like to warmly congratulate Isabella Azopardi on being chosen to represent Gibraltar at the UK Youth Parliament.”

“The calibre of entries this year was exceptionally high, demonstrating the passion, insight, and maturity of our young people when it comes to issues that shape their education and their future.”

“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to Mr Speaker for his continued support and encouragement of young people’s participation in politics through this important initiative.”