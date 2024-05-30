Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 30th May, 2024

Local News

Gibraltar to host the cruise industry’s CLIA Destination Showcase

By Chronicle Staff
30th May 2024

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, has recently returned from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) annual conference in Southampton.

He was accompanied by the Gibraltar Tourist Board’s CEO Kevin Bossino and the UK Head of Media and Marketing Tracey Poggio.

Mr Santos gave a speech at a dinner to top cruise company executives to announce that Gibraltar will be hosting the CLIA Destination Showcase in September.

This was later confirmed by CLIA Managing Director for UK and Ireland Andy Harmer at the main conference to an audience of 830 delegates.

“CLIA is the world’s largest cruise trade association. Their members’ and partners’ ethos is to secure sustainable cruise ship environments and to promote positive travel experiences for cruise passengers,” said a statement from the Government.

“CLIA are hugely influential, representing 95% of the cruise capacity, 54,000 travel agents and 15,000 travel agencies worldwide.”

Mr Santos added that he and his team at the GTB are thrilled and honoured to host the CLIA Destination Showcase in Gibraltar.

“We successfully promote Gibraltar as a destination at events overseas, but the chance to host this type of international cruise line event on the Rock is of immense value,” he said.

“Influential members of the industry will be able to witness what we have to offer their clients. The two-day conference will include a range of related business sessions and attendees will be invited to join local tours and excursions.”

“They will also be offered onboard ship visits on Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam and Azamara Quest.”

“I am confident these offerings, alongside our heritage, culture, natural beauty of our homeland and the warmth of our community will cement Gibraltar as a stand-out must visit destination.”

“This Showcase is an incredible opportunity to network, make contacts and broker and secure future cruise business for Gibraltar, which is a major part of our Tourism portfolio,” he added.

