Gibraltar to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, in collaboration with the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Youth Service, will mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and Girls on Monday November 25.

The date marks the start of the United Nations’ 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, which runs annually from November 25 to December 10, Human Rights Day.

The campaign calls for the prevention and elimination of all forms of violence against women and girls. As part of Gibraltar’s participation, the Ministry is inviting Government departments and members of the public to wear orange on the day, a colour symbolising a future free from violence and discrimination.

To raise awareness and show solidarity, the Moorish Castle will be illuminated in orange on the evening of November 24.

Further details and updates on the campaign will be available at www.meect.gov.gi and on the social media pages of the Ministry, Royal Gibraltar Police and the Youth Service.

The Ministry has thanked the Royal Gibraltar Police and the Youth Service for their collaboration and continued commitment to raising awareness and promoting equality.