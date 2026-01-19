Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar Tourist Board earns first nomination at Travel Weekly Globe Awards

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
19th January 2026

The Gibraltar Tourist Board attended the Travel Weekly Globe Awards last week as a first-time nominee in the Best Tourist Board category.

The Globes are among the most high-profile awards in the travel industry, with winners chosen exclusively by UK travel agents and advisers.

Voters base their nominations on factors including trade engagement, delivery of service, reliability, incentives and product appeal to customers across the year. Categories span the travel sector, covering cruise, rail, air, tour operation and destinations, as well as special awards to industry professionals.

This was Gibraltar’s first nomination in what was described as a highly contested category. The shortlist comprised Australia, Barbados, Canada, Florida, Gibraltar, Greece, Jamaica, Malta, Portugal, Spain and Qatar, with Jamaica named the winner on the night.

Commenting on the nomination, The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “We are extremely proud to have been nominated alongside such an impressive list of world class tourist destinations. Consumers are faced with unprecedented choice of product; travel agents play an important role in shaping the narrative of a destination at the point of sale and to be successful in achieving recognition in a global field is the ultimate accolade. It shows that the marketing strategy of the Tourist Board is effective in its goal of broadening Gibraltar’s brand presence. We are delighted to have been among the nominees and look forward to repeating this achievement many more times in the future.”

