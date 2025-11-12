Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board launches ‘Beyond Your Expectations’ campaign

By Chronicle Staff
12th November 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has launched a new tourism campaign titled Beyond Your Expectations, aimed at promoting Gibraltar’s appeal as a destination offering more than visitors anticipate.

The campaign highlights Gibraltar’s cultural heritage, dramatic landscapes, and vibrant lifestyle, while promoting its blend of British charm and Mediterranean warmth. It is part of the Tourist Board’s wider strategy to strengthen the Visit Gibraltar brand internationally.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “‘Beyond Your Expectations’ captures the true essence of Gibraltar. Visitors are often surprised by the depth and diversity of what our destination offers, and this new campaign perfectly expresses that sense of discovery and delight.”

The campaign will be rolled out across all Visit Gibraltar marketing campaigns, digital platforms and international tourism promotions.

Most Read

Local News

Local youths set to run and box for charity across the Strait

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Villa Vieja Revisited: Gibraltar’s True Origins May Lie Elsewhere

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Brexit

Brexit was ‘the mother of all divorces’ in an age of break-up

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Paula Latin appointed new GBC chief executive

Tue 11th Nov, 2025

Local News

Mini Urban Forest set to launch at Landport

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cortes addresses students from University of Granada

12th November 2025

Local News
New water well delivered in Sierra Leone with support from Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings

12th November 2025

Local News
Poppy display unites Gibraltar’s Armed Forces community

12th November 2025

Local News
Solemn ceremony marks Armistice Day

12th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025