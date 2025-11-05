Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 5th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Gibraltar Tourist Board showcases at World Travel Market London 2025

By Chronicle Staff
5th November 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is participating in the World Travel Market London 2025 with a delegation of local tourism partners as part of efforts to promote Gibraltar on the international stage.

The event is taking place at London’s ExCeL Centre from November 4 to 6 and brings together global travel industry leaders, including ministers and key decision-makers, to explore collaboration and innovation across the sector.

Gibraltar’s stand at this year’s exhibition features representatives from the Gibraltar Taxi Association, Sunborn Gibraltar, Dolphin Adventure/Dive Gib, The Tunnels, and Gib Sun Club. Visitors will also be offered samples of Gibraltar’s Spirit of the Rock gin.

The participation comes as Gibraltar prepares for a potential new post-Brexit treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which is expected to enhance connectivity, investment and cross-border mobility. The Gibraltar Tourist Board views this as a platform to expand its presence in European and international markets.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “World Travel Market is the ideal platform for Gibraltar to reaffirm its presence on the global stage.”

“It is a great opportunity to showcase Gibraltar, a destination that surprises, inspires and offers authentic Mediterranean experiences with a uniquely British twist.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Features

Newly exposed base of Spanish wall reveals the extents of Gibraltar’s ‘second line of defence’

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Over 3,000 register for Bishop-elect’s Victoria Stadium ordination

Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Local News

Hook to hold ‘once in a lifetime’ open studio tomorrow 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Pancreatic cancer relay to focus on early detection and community awareness

5th November 2025

Local News
2025 marks warmest October nights on record

4th November 2025

Local News
GSD seeks Govt briefing on ‘far-reaching’ changes to Gibraltarian Status law that must be ‘carefully considered’ 

4th November 2025

Local News
Motion to appoint Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be taken in Parliament

4th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025