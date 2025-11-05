Gibraltar Tourist Board showcases at World Travel Market London 2025

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is participating in the World Travel Market London 2025 with a delegation of local tourism partners as part of efforts to promote Gibraltar on the international stage.

The event is taking place at London’s ExCeL Centre from November 4 to 6 and brings together global travel industry leaders, including ministers and key decision-makers, to explore collaboration and innovation across the sector.

Gibraltar’s stand at this year’s exhibition features representatives from the Gibraltar Taxi Association, Sunborn Gibraltar, Dolphin Adventure/Dive Gib, The Tunnels, and Gib Sun Club. Visitors will also be offered samples of Gibraltar’s Spirit of the Rock gin.

The participation comes as Gibraltar prepares for a potential new post-Brexit treaty between the United Kingdom and the European Union, which is expected to enhance connectivity, investment and cross-border mobility. The Gibraltar Tourist Board views this as a platform to expand its presence in European and international markets.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “World Travel Market is the ideal platform for Gibraltar to reaffirm its presence on the global stage.”

“It is a great opportunity to showcase Gibraltar, a destination that surprises, inspires and offers authentic Mediterranean experiences with a uniquely British twist.”