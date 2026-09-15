Gibraltar U15 draw against host San Marino u15 in UEFA Development tournament

Gibraltar U15 started well, taking the lead inside the first 15 minutes against hosts San Marino in the UEFA Development Tournament played on Tuesday in San Marino.

Castree opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a header from inside the goalmouth, meeting a corner delivery into the back-post area which caught the San Marino defence flat-footed.

It should have been two after 17 minutes when Gibraltar found themselves running through on goal, but a flag for offside was to disallow the play.

Defending deep after the goal, Gibraltar absorbed the initial pressure.

Gibraltar displayed some excellent footwork during the opening 20 minutes, with both Green and Byrne creating space with their individual efforts. An effort from Ferro was to dip just over the crossbar in the 20th minute.

Ferro was moments later to steal the ball from a defensive pass and force San Marino to defend at their goalmouth.

The first of three matches Gibraltar would be playing this week, their confidence grew as the minutes ticked away and they continued to hold the lead.

Notably, the Gibraltar selection saw a number of players who had progressed through the youth ranks while playing regional football in neighbouring Spain, including San Roque and La Balona, the latter having congratulated the players on their selection.

On the 25th minute Gibraltar's confidence showed as they attempted a shot from distance, not thinking twice when seeing the space.

The experience gained by players such as Galia, Byrne, Green and Catania, among others playing in Spain, was showing on the field.

San Marino were to have a chance in the 28th minute, but the effort went wide across the goal.

It was not a surprise to see how players, many of whom have experienced tougher regional leagues, displayed a more aggressive and physically mature game, which was to stamp its mark on the match and provide Gibraltar with a significant share of possession during the first half.

On the 34th minute Gibraltar chased after a quick break from San Marino. Disciplined backtracking was soon to see the two-v-two situation end with six players back covering the goal and clearing the danger.

Just as quickly, the ball was played forward, with Green forcing a block as Gibraltar knocked on the door looking for a second.

The hosts gained some ground as they entered the latter minutes of the first half, seeking to level the score.

A no-nonsense approach in defence was, however, working well for Gibraltar as they cleared the danger and frustrated the hosts.

Ferro and Galia combined well to calm the pace and allow Gibraltar to build from the back. In the 39th minute, a cross from Galia swept across the goalmouth, with no-one able to get that final touch to divert it towards goal.

The action went immediately to the other end, with Gibraltar keeper Toschev making a brave block at the feet of a San Marino forward.

Parents and family members who had accompanied the team could be heard from the stands, chanting and cheering for their team and providing support for the young Gibraltar side during the first half.

The first half finished with Gibraltar holding a narrow 1-0 lead, having shown a very confident display.

San Marino started the second half strongly, looking for an early equaliser.

Gibraltar, however, responded well, keeping their composure and slowing the pace down, taking the urgency out of the action to San Marino's frustration.

Chaudry was to have the first attempt for Gibraltar after three minutes of the second half, although his effort went high.

It was Castree next, in the 49th minute, running free from his marker and forcing the San Marino keeper into what ended up as a comfortable save. Castree just moments later again tested the defence with his run, this time seeing his shot blocked by a defender for a corner.

It was San Marino who struck next, with a long ball forward finding the team captain in the 53rd minute. Rounding the keeper, he tapped in for the equaliser.

Rattled by the goal, Gibraltar found themselves on the back foot momentarily as San Marino, boosted by the goal, searched to take the lead.

Gibraltar responded, coming close to scoring in the 58th minute, with the San Marino keeper scrambling back to push the ball for a corner as it rolled towards his goal line.

With the game going from end to end, San Marino were next to see a shot skim over the crossbar at the other end.

As the match arrived at the 60-minute mark, Green's efforts on the field started to have an effect, with the player needing treatment.

Gibraltar started to gain some ground, moving forward and placing the San Marino goal under pressure momentarily before the hosts were to push Gibraltar into their own half.

Entering the final 20 minutes, where Gibraltar youth teams have in the past been vulnerable, this was a testing time for the Gibraltar U15s. The match remained wide open and appeared to be anyone's to win as San Marino seemed to get a burst of energy and confidence into their stride.

A free kick at the top corner of the penalty box in the 71st minute was to end up comfortably in the keeper's hands as Gibraltar tried to surprise with a shot at goal.

Numerous substitutions in the second half on both sides were to change the dynamics on the field, bringing the contest closer. Tired legs also provided more space through the middle at either end, with defences working harder and deeper.

Having made six changes, Gibraltar were momentarily down to ten players due to an injury as they entered the final ten minutes, with a decision to be made on whether to make further changes.

Returning to a full team, Gibraltar saw a chance pushed over for a corner by the San Marino keeper in the 83rd minute.

Just moments later, Toschev was to make a timely intervention to deny the hosts a winner.

Gibraltar responded by going on the offensive, seeing a low cross skid in front of goal with nobody there to push it in on the 85th minute.

Although Gibraltar had pressed hard for the final three minutes, the last kick of the day was to see San Marino hit the post before the final whistle.

Two saves from the San Marino keeper giving the host the win.

The winner was to be decided through a penalty shoot-out.