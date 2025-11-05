Gibraltar U23s beat Jamaica - Match Report

Gibraltar U23s 28–22 Jamaica U23s

Chiswick RFC, 2 November 2025

A depleted Gibraltar U23s squad, missing half a dozen regular players through recent injuries, travelled to London for the weekend fixture. Preparations began on Friday evening under the instruction of National Academy Manager Tom Read. Lightning briefly interrupted training, but the team returned to continue their sessions, integrating new and uncapped players Harry Humphries, Max Wiseman, Noah Jassies, and Luca Howard into the established squad.

Saturday saw the inclusion of Technical Director Alun Harries and Senior National XV Head Coach Lee Fortey to bolster coaching experience and player exposure. As part of the pathway to the Senior National XV, their involvement was key to player progression. Training focused on attack and defensive organisation, and in the evening the squad gathered for a pre-match meal and shirt presentation led by GRFU Vice-President Tom Tunbridge.

Gibraltar started strongly with much of the possession, but it was Jamaica who struck first after 20 minutes, though their conversion was unsuccessful. Following a tense period of play, sustained Gibraltar pressure near the try line saw debutant Noah Jassies charge through the Jamaican defence to score their first try, converted by Harvey Leroy for a 7–5 lead.

Four minutes before half-time, Jamaica exploited space around the ruck to score again, converting successfully to lead 12–7 at the break.

After some firm half-time words, Gibraltar came out firing. Within five minutes, Adri Chumillas went over in the corner, with Leroy converting a difficult kick to regain the lead at 14–12. Both teams exchanged pressure until the 62nd minute, when a red card was shown to a Jamaican player for a swinging arm on Euan Kent.

Gibraltar capitalised, with Kalib Falconer crossing the line five minutes later after a break from captain Charlie Hill. Leroy again added the extras. Ten minutes on, Falconer scored his second try, narrowly grounding the ball on the line, and Leroy’s reliable boot made it 28–12.

Jamaica responded with two late tries, though only one conversion attempt was successful, leaving the final score 28–22 to Gibraltar U23s — their second win over Jamaica in as many years.

Match Officials

Referee: Cyril Brognard (FRU)

Assistant Referees: Pedro Diogo (RFU), Gavin Nichols (RFU)

Gibraltar U23s Team Sheet

Stefan Tilbury

Ronak Hariramani

Matthew Sheppard-Capurro

Dom Gilmartin

Kalib Falconer

Max Wiseman

Noah Jassies

Charlie Hill (C)

Euan Kent

Harvey Leroy

Tom Hazan

Julian Turnock

Charlie Baker

Adrian Chumillas

Pablo Kussner

Jordan Durrant

Harry Humphreys

Luca Howard