Tue 18th Feb, 2020

Sports

Gibraltar Under 17s beat Israel day after losing Super Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
18th February 2020

The Gibraltar Netball Under 17s we’re back in action against Israel Under 17s just twenty-four hours after their defeat at the hands of Tameside in the Super Cup final. The match proved to be a very different affair with the Under 17s providing a confident display from the start which had them leading 11-1 from...

