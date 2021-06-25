Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar votes to ease abortion laws

Referendum Administrator Paul Martinez delivers the result.

By Chronicle Staff
25th June 2021

Gibraltar voted to ease its strict abortion laws in a referendum on Thursday in which just 52.75% of eligible voters cast their ballots.

After a hotly contested campaign that at times exposed rare but deep divisions in this close-knit community, the Yes vote won by 62%.

The final result was 62.03% for Yes and 36.62% for No, representing 7,656 and 4,520 votes respectively out of a total of 12,343 votes cast.

The legislation amending the Rock's abortion laws will be enacted within 28 days.

More follows.

