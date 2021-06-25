Gibraltar votes to ease abortion laws

Gibraltar voted to ease its strict abortion laws in a referendum on Thursday in which just 52.75% of eligible voters cast their ballots.

After a hotly contested campaign that at times exposed rare but deep divisions in this close-knit community, the Yes vote won by 62%.

The final result was 62.03% for Yes and 36.62% for No, representing 7,656 and 4,520 votes respectively out of a total of 12,343 votes cast.

The legislation amending the Rock's abortion laws will be enacted within 28 days.

