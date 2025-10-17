Gibraltar war memorial marks 10th anniversary at UK’s National Memorial Arboretum

The 10th anniversary of the Gibraltar War Memorial was commemorated on October 15 with a service at the National Memorial Arboretum in Lichfield, Staffordshire, the UK’s national centre of remembrance.

The the Gibraltar War Memorial, located near the entrance to the Mediterranean section of the Arboretum and just a few hundred yards from the UK’s Armed Forces Memorial, serves as a lasting symbol of remembrance and an enduring tribute to Gibraltarians who gave their lives in service.

It was the vision of Joe Brugada, who was inspired during a visit to the Arboretum in August 2014.

Upon returning to Gibraltar, Mr Brugada collaborated with his friend and former GBC television colleague, Anselmo Torres, who crafted a clay model based on his design.

The model was then sent overland to Norfolk, where stonemasons Keith and Andrew Rackham sculpted the memorial using a 6-ton block of limestone from the Rock of Gibraltar.

The monument was unveiled on October 13, 2015, and has since served as the UK’s dedicated remembrance site for Gibraltarians who died in both world wars.

Marking the tenth anniversary, Mr Brugada, now aged 86, once again led the proceedings.

Reflecting on the past decade, he noted the significant efforts involved in organising the events and suggested that the commemorations may now shift to a 10-year cycle.

“Sadly, the root causes leading to the inevitability of world wars seem to have reared their heads yet again, but in a new modern interpretation of imperialism, expansionism and power and, ultimately, by misplaced trust in world leaders,” he said.

“These manifest themselves in not just world domination but now in extra-terrestrial ambitions, greed for earth's mineral resources and hypocrisy like never seen before, all leading to a worrying change in world order.”

“But above all else a total disregard for the peace and internationally agreed rules of human behaviour that were fought so hard for, and for which so many millions gave their lives.”

“So, on the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe, and while we all sing our praises, we can only hope and pray that sanity returns to our world leaders. For this time there will be no safe place to evacuate to.”

On this 10th Anniversary, guests of honour were Commodore Richard Lord, a stalwart friend and keen admirer of Gibraltar's NMA War Memorial; Wing Commander Gregory ‘Vasco’ Smith, a former Station Commander of RAF Gibraltar during the airlift of the six-tonne limestone rock to RAF Brize Norton; and Commander James Cohen and Sarah Cohen, descendants of Lt Solomon Benzecry. In attendance also was Donna Seruya.

The Royal British Legion Arboretum Branch provided five Standard Bearers including the National TRBL Standard. Bugler and Piper also contributed to the dignity of the occasion.

In a tribute, Commodore Lord said: “We mark this tenth anniversary by honouring those whose sacrifice it represents. We pay tribute to the 29 Gibraltarian men who gave their lives during the First and Second World Wars and to Gibraltar itself.”

He also highlighted Gibraltar’s broader contributions to British military efforts, including the Falklands Campaign.

“I feel honoured today to have laid a wreath on behalf of the Friends of Gibraltar Heritage Society,” he said, adding a message from the organisation’s chair, Sir Adrian Johns: “It was an honour for me as a former Governor and Chair of the Friends to be there to be witness to the establishment of this important memorial, which I hope will endure long into the future to mark the sacrifice made by Gibraltarians.”

Commodore Lord also spoke of the enduring efforts of Mr Brugada and his family.

“We owe them our sincere thanks to Givi, Mich, Joseph Jnr and Debbie for laying wreaths and in particular Givi who has provided key administrative support to Joe.”

Among those honoured during the service was Lieutenant Solomon Benzecry, a Gibraltarian who served in the Royal Fusiliers during the First World War and was killed in 1917 during the Battle of Cambrai. He remained behind with a platoon to cover the retreat of his company and was later described as the ‘Hero of Bourlon Wood’.

Sarah Cohen, a descendant of Lt Benzecry, was in attendance, along with other family members including his niece and cousin. Mr Brugada welcomed them and others as part of a ceremony that brought together descendants, friends, military representatives and supporters of Gibraltar’s wartime legacy.

Wing Commander Gregory Smith, the RAF Gibraltar Station Commander at the time of the limestone’s airlift to the UK in 2015, also addressed those gathered, recalling the logistical challenges involved in transporting the rock.

The service concluded with the Last Post, the laying of wreaths, Reveille and God Save The King. Five Royal British Legion Standard Bearers, including the National Standard, were present. A bugler and a piper added to the solemnity of the occasion.

Reflecting on the milestone, Mr Brugada said: “Today means a great deal to me, and my family. In my 86th year, I have survived the WWII evacuation, the London Blitz, the Repatriation, the ‘Frontier closure’ and a fair number of life’s trials and tribulations.”

He added: “I wish to extend my thanks to the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo for having entrusted me to realise my vision of honouring Gibraltar's fallen in the World Wars and at the same time reinforcing its military importance and cementing our historical and ideological links with Britain.”