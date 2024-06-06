Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar welcomes its new Governor

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
6th June 2024

Locals took to the Main Street on Tuesday afternoon to welcome Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, the new Governor of Gibraltar.

Sir Ben arrived on the morning British Airways flight and was sworn in during a ceremonial event at the Gibraltar Parliament just hours later.

After the ceremony Sir Ben, accompanied by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and with MPs, dignitaries and guests in tow, strolled up Main Street, greeting people before being welcomed at The Convent by the Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, and a guard of honour from the Royal Gibraltar Regiment, taking the salute and inspecting the soldiers ahead of a post-ceremony reception inside.

