Fri 28th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar welcomes new UK Overseas Territories biodiversity strategy

By Chronicle Staff
28th November 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has welcomed the launch of the new UK Overseas Territories Biodiversity Strategy, unveiled at the Joint Ministerial Council closing reception in London.

The strategy is described as a significant milestone in the relationship between the UK and the Overseas Territories on environmental protection and is the result of extensive consultation. The Government of Gibraltar noted that the document has been “co-created” with the Territories, ensuring Gibraltar’s specific needs and legislative independence are respected.

Gibraltar already has environmental protection laws in place, including the Nature Protection Act, and the strategy is expected to give these local goals greater impetus on the global stage.

The Government has welcomed the strategy’s recognition that “no two Territories share the same needs” and its commitment to focus future funding and resources on “what matters most” to local administrations. This approach is expected to help ensure that resources deliver locally important gains on the ground in Gibraltar.

With climate extremes becoming the “new normal”, the strategy highlights the role of nature-based solutions across the Overseas Territories. Gibraltar shares many of the challenges faced by other Territories, including invasive non-native species and the need to enhance environmental resilience against changing weather patterns.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, who was present at the launch in London and wrote the foreword to the strategy as co-chair of the Overseas Territories Environment Ministers’ Council, said: “This is a really significant document because all the Overseas Territories have contributed to it, together with officials from DEFRA and the JNCC, and it's a significant milestone in cooperation between the United Kingdom and the Overseas Territories. It provides visions for biodiversity conservation and enhancement, and it's particularly gratifying to me as chair of the Overseas Territories Environment Ministers Council. It really plots the future of biodiversity conservation, which is critically important in this day and age.”

“Gibraltar is home to species found nowhere else in the UK family. This strategy, with its promise of targeted resources and respect for our own strong environmental legislation, will help us protect our unique biodiversity for future generations while strengthening our partnership with the UK and other Territories.”

