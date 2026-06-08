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Mon 8th Jun, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar women’s hockey to face Morocco in double header

By Stephen Ignacio
8th June 2026

Gibraltar women’s hockey will this week see its national team take on Morocco in a double header on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Following the recent success of Gibraltar women’s club hockey abroad, with Europa having secured their place in the EuroHockey Challenge I competition for a second consecutive time, while also recording their first two victories at that level, Gibraltar women’s hockey will now be able to test themselves at international level.
The match, which was only announced late on Sunday, will see Gibraltar take on the visitors at the Bayside Hockey Pitch on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7pm on both days.
The Tuesday fixture coincides with the Gibraltar women’s football international against Kosovo, which also kicks off at 7pm the same day. It will mark, arguably for the first time, two Gibraltar women’s national teams from different sports competing at international level simultaneously—highlighting the growing breadth of women’s sport in Gibraltar.
Whereas just over a decade ago no women’s football national team existed, and players often represented Gibraltar across multiple sports due to limited numbers, the growth of sport on the Rock now sees two full women’s national squads competing against established international opposition, with no crossover of players affecting squad strength.
Fans will, however, have a difficult choice, with two high-profile fixtures expected at either end of the Rock at the same time.

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