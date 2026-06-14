Gibraltar7's finish second in Rugby Europe Conference 2

Gibraltar were to face Slovakia in the final of the Rugby Europe Conference 2, the latter having beaten San Marino in the semi-finals and showcasing their physical strength and speed in the process.

Gibraltar, debutants in Rugby Europe competitions, had already achieved a historic first by reaching a final at their first attempt. A twelve-man squad was, however, to face its limitations as they arrived for the final.

Already, two players had been confirmed injured by the time they reached the semi-finals. A third player was being assessed just before the final that same Sunday afternoon.

With only nine fit players available, Gibraltar already faced a tough challenge and a mental barrier they would need to overcome even before the first ball was played.

A test of resilience and resolve in their debut campaign, Gibraltar had just over three hours between their tough semi-final match and the final to focus on their next big challenge.

Ahead of the final, the remaining matches in Conference 2 took place. The third-place play-off saw a tight contest between San Marino and Estonia.

Just two points separated the two sides until the final seconds, when San Marino scored a last try to make it 24-17. Gibraltar, who had beaten San Marino in their first-ever Rugby Europe competitive match just the day before, took note as their feat throughout the campaign became even more significant.

Just as in Gibraltar, clouds gathered over the blue skies as the flags of both finalists were paraded onto the turf. The near-empty stands did little to take away from the significance of the moment as Gibraltar, alongside Slovakia, walked onto the pitch past the Conference 2 trophy.

If anything, the low attendance was a reminder of how well rugby has been supported in Gibraltar throughout the decades, with events such as the Gibraltar 7s tournament having filled the stands in previous years.

Eleven of Gibraltar's twelve players lined up for the national anthem, with every player singing with pride. It highlighted the significance of the moment as they prepared for what was a historic occasion in Gibraltar's rugby history.

Coached by James McCaig during the past months, Gibraltar had prepared well for this moment.

It was an intense start, with Slovakia, who had shown both physical strength and pace throughout the tournament, making their first attack count after just one minute of play.

Slicing through Gibraltar's defence for a quick break and converting the try, Slovakia took a 7-0 lead.

Just a minute later, Slovakia struck again. Pressing forward aggressively before delivering another devastating run through the middle, they extended their lead to 14-0.

Gibraltar tried to find a way through with short passes. However, a well-intercepted pass again saw Slovakia's runners tear through Gibraltar's line for another try. Unable to convert the kick, Slovakia now led 19-0.

Gibraltar finally found a way forward after five minutes of play. Intercepting a pass deep inside their own half, a sprint to the posts left Slovakia's players watching as Gibraltar reduced the deficit to 19-7.

Gibraltar did well to force Slovakia to try to power their way through rather than exploit their pace out wide. This gave them a chance to get their own game going, although they did not have much opportunity to reduce the deficit further before half-time.

Slovakia led 19-7 at the break.

Starting the second half with confidence, Gibraltar pressed in search of a way back into the match. The opening minute saw Slovakia pushed deep into their own half.

Having learned their lessons from the first half, Gibraltar provided double cover against Slovakia's runners, which initially proved enough to stop them. However, Slovakia continued to power forward through sheer strength.

Relentless pressure just metres from the try line made it difficult for Gibraltar to find a way out of defence as their opponents searched for yet another score.

Gibraltar's unbeaten run looked set to come to an end when they received a yellow card with just three minutes remaining on the clock.

Winning the scrum, Slovakia found a gap through the defensive line to score another try and make it 24-7.

Unable to regain possession and territory, Gibraltar were forced to defend until the final hooter.

The dream start was not to be, with Slovakia taking a 24-7 victory. The Gibraltar 7s team, however, brought great pride to Gibraltar Rugby with an impressive campaign that saw them finish runners-up in the Rugby Europe Conference 2, their first-ever official international rugby tournament.