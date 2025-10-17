Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Gibraltarian pilot Julian Licudi made his first flight to Gibraltar as an easyJet pilot last Thursday, serving as first officer on the airline’s service from Gatwick.

Mr Licudi studied law at Oxford Brookes University before choosing to pursue a career in aviation.

He trained for his commercial pilot licence in the United States, obtaining a multi-engine and instrument rating.

He later returned to Gibraltar to prepare for and complete the fourteen theoretical exams required for the airline transport pilot licence for both UK and European (EASA) qualifications.

This was followed by additional flying training in the UK to obtain the necessary commercial pilot licences.

After passing a series of assessments, Mr Licudi began a type-rating programme for the Airbus A320 in January.

He has since joined easyJet’s Gatwick-based pilot cohort and has flown to destinations across Europe, as well as destinations including Tunisia and Turkey.

Two weeks prior to his Gibraltar flight, Mr Licudi flew from Gatwick to Malaga, joined on the flight by his proud parents, Gilbert and Marcelle Licudi.