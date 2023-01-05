Gibraltarian literature strength is multilingual and multicultural, Italian professor says
An Italian academic who has made the study of English language postcolonial literature his speciality, Professor Esterino Adami of the University of Turin discussed local literature recently. Elena Scaltiel spoke to him to find out why he finds Gibraltarian literature so fascinating and to explore the themes that the Rock’s writers bring to life on...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here