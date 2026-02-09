Gibraltarian organises help for Moroccan families hit by storm devastation

Gibraltar and Spain were not the only countries affected by recent storms. Morocco too has endured devastation with damage to homes, buildings, streets and public services.

One person on the ground to provide assistance, thanks to donations from people in Gibraltar, is Kevin Parody, better known as Salsa.

Mr Parody, a member of MarocAtlas 4x4, travelled to Morocco last week in his car laden with goods to bring some aid to those in need who had been evacuated in the region from from Ksar el Kebir, on the Strait of Gibraltar, to Asilah on Morocco’s Atlantic coastline.

It was not his first time helping those in need in Morocco after a natural disaster, having also travelled to Marrakech after the earthquake there in 2023.

Speaking by phone to the Chronicle on Monday morning, Mr Parody was in a shop buying essentials for those in need.

“In Morocco there is everything they need, they just need the money to buy it,” he said.

“So we buy it and then distribute it.”

“We have had a lot of money from people in Gibraltar and this morning I am out buying socks, pants and bodywarmers.”

Mr Parody is helping via an association he set up called Asilah Salsa Association.

The association was just months in the making and started when he was recovering in hospital from ill health. It was only approved officials by authorities in Morrocco a few weeks ago.

“It is an act of God that that the pieces came together at this time,” he said.

“Last year they [people in Morocco] were praying for my life.”

“Now I can help them.”

He has been working closely with local authorities and others especially Sara Chetbi, who has been connecting him with people in need and making sure every donation goes to the right families.

He is not only ensuring that help goes to those who desperately need it but also that they get what they precisely what they require, especially items like nappies, blankets and clothing, as well as food and water.

Over the past few days, he has delivered bags of groceries to houses on the outskirts of Aislah too. These bags contain items such as flour, oil and canned goods.

He has helped and continues to help dozens of families and also camps where there are 300 people staying.

“It all goes to those who are 100% in need,” he said.

He is working with around eight people to collect the aid and distribute it.

“It is hard work but it is very gratifying,” he said.

“Although I did not sleep for two days, which is not good with my condition, but last night I managed to get some sleep.”

Mr Parody is not just buying essentials but is also assisting with the creation and provision of “tokens” which will allow those who require help to go directly to the shop and buy exactly what they need.

His focus is not just on the present day but also the future, with Ramadan starting on Wednesday, February 18.

“They will need some provisions for four weeks,” he said.

“I would like to help ten, 20, 30 families. It all depends on how many donations we receive.”

“I want them to have a decent Ramadan.

“Let’s see how many families we can help out.”

To donate contact either The Strait of Gibraltar Association on

Account Name: STRAITS OF GIBRALTAR ASSOCIATION

Account Number: 20009634

Account Type: GBP Corporate Community Account

IBAN: GI83GIBK000000020009634

Sort Code: 608314

SWIFT Code: GIBKGIGI

Alternative, help can also be channelled through MarocAtlas 4x4 by contacting Alfred Balban on 54031219, or Vanessa Palmero on 57953000 or at her offices GMI Homes, 17 Tuckey’s Lane.

HELP IN SPAIN

While Mr Parody helped those in need in Spain, teams from MarocAtlas 4x4 have also been assisting families in San Martin Del Tesorrillo in Spain since last Thursday.

They started on Thursday and Friday delivering food and water, pulling fire trucks out of mud and guiding Proteccion Civil teams down virtually near impassable roads, with their expertise being put to the test.

On Saturday a team from MarocAtlas 4x4 assisted in the evacuation of people from St Martin del Tesorrillo, delivered diesel for the power station and distributed donated Personal Protection Equipment to those in need.

Mr Balban from MarocAtlas 4x4 told the Chronicle that four men, Demis Galiano, Karl Valarino, Darren Victor and Greg Blackburn, had assisted with the evacuation of people in the houses near the river in the town to a control centre in Secadero.

Before the evacuation the team spent Saturday coordinating their response with officials in the area, with only volunteers being allowed to pass certain checkpoints.

The response included delivering diesel to the power station to enable electricity to return to the town.

On Sunday a team collected some provisions as planned from the Racket Centre in Sotogrande, which was delivered to the San Martin del Tesorrillo town hall.

"After that the volunteers, Demis Galiano, Greg Blackburn, Karrim Bruzon, Stephen Danino and myself went to help with our friend Paco Preito to clear the furniture from one of the houses that had over a metre and a half water inside,” said Mr Balban.

"Everything had to be thrown away."

Mr Balban gave praise and thanks to local authories who welcomed them. In return the teams received thanks from the mayor of San Martin del Tesorrillo, Jesus Fernandez Rey.

This week, volunteers from MarocAtlas 4x4 will return to assist further and in some cases to transport furniture to those in need.

Donations are being made by the public at the Racket Centre in Sotogrande and the teams, together with the mayor, will deliver them to those in need.

"We will be going back once the mayor contacts us It gives them time to clean up the houses and get the list of families which will be beneficiaries of the furniture donated," said Mr Balban.

Similar collection and support efforts are under way across the Campo for those worst hit by the storms in the region.

Those wishing to help can contact Mr Balban on 54031219.