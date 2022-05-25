Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th May, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltar’s basketball and volleyball presidents at top level meetings as Vice Presidents

By Stephen Ignacio
25th May 2022

Gibraltar sports role in European sports was once again highlighted as two of Gibraltar’s sporting association presidents undertook their roles as Vice presidents within their European governing bodies.

GABBA President John Goncalves attended a Board meeting of FIBA Europe last Friday in his capacity as Vice President.

This was followed on Saturday, when he represented Gibraltar as well, at the first live General Assembly held since 2019, the last two having been held online (2020) and hybrid (2021).

Both the events taking place in Vilnius, capital of Lithuania.

Among the persons also present at the General Assembly, were Sasha Volkov, currently Ukraine’s National Teams Director, and Jorge Garbajosa, President of the Spanish Basketball Federation, both of whom are pictured with Mr Goncalves in the photo.

Also representing Gibraltar at an international sporting events was Emma Labrador, President of Gibraltar Volleyball. After her participation at CEV Board Meetings in her role of Vice President of CEV she was to attend the Super Finals where she was to present prizes to the runners-up.
Emma Labrador at CEV meeting and Volleyball Champions League finalsM

Most Read

Local News

TNG releases video of east side project and insists it will be handled ‘sensitively’

Tue 24th May, 2022

Local News

DPC approves plans for boutique hotel tucked behind Charles V wall

Fri 20th May, 2022

Local News

Planning application filed for cafeteria in former nursery site

Sun 22nd May, 2022

Local News

Cost of disability benefits hits £20m, raising ‘grave concern’ about affordability

Tue 24th May, 2022

Brexit

CM urges ‘one last effort of generosity and imagination’ to avoid no-deal ‘abyss’

Fri 20th May, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th May 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Two national records broken during Junior Swim Gala

25th May 2022

Sports
Gibraltar could lose one of its spots in Europe for 2023/24

25th May 2022

Sports
Gibraltar darts teams will join another 31 nations In World Cup

25th May 2022

Sports
Bushido Gibraltar in Zaragoza course and Gradings

25th May 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022