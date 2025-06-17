Gibraltar’s donations continue to transform lives in Sierra Leone
A school in Sierra Leone funded by donations from the Rock has just seen its first cohort of children complete their education with 65 students graduating. The Regent Senior Secondary School in Regent Village, was built in 2021 and, at present, there are a total of 305 pupils in the school. The West African Senior...
