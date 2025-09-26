Gibraltar’s four Chief Ministers mark unity milestone in Campo
By Maria Jesus Corrales Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and his three surviving predecessors in the post, Adolfo Canepa, Sir Joe Bossano and Sir Peter Caruana, participated in a special radio programme hosted by Cadena Ser at the Arcgisa headquarters in Los Barrios on Thursday evening to mark the 40th anniversary of the Mancomunidad de Municipios. ...
