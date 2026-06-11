GibSams invites community to Time to Talk morning at Costa Coffee

GibSams, in conjunction with Costa Coffee, is inviting members of the community to attend its monthly Time to Talk morning at Costa Coffee in Atlantic Suites on Wednesday, June 17.

The event, which will run from 11am to 1pm, provides an informal opportunity for people to meet members of the GibSams team over coffee and discuss mental health, wellbeing, loneliness and the importance of staying connected.

“We know that talking can make a real difference. Whether you would like to learn more about the support services available through GibSams and GibSilver, are interested in volunteering, or simply want to meet others in a welcoming environment, everyone is welcome to attend,” said a statement from the charity.

The charity said loneliness and isolation can affect people at any stage of life and that the monthly event aims to create opportunities for connection, understanding and community support.

There is no need to book.