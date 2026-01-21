GibSams seeks new listener volunteers for 2026 intake

GibSams is calling on members of the community to consider becoming Listener Volunteers, with two selection evenings scheduled for Wednesday, January 28 and Wednesday, February 11.

The charity is recruiting its next cohort of volunteers to offer emotional support to people experiencing distress, loneliness, anxiety or suicidal thoughts.

Listener Volunteers provide a confidential, non-judgemental space in which callers can talk openly, often for the first time. GibSams says it is looking for people with empathy, a calm and respectful presence, and a genuine desire to help others rather than formal qualifications or experience.

The selection evenings will take place between 5pm and 9pm, with the location and exact timing provided to those who sign up. Selection Day is described as an informal and supportive session that introduces prospective volunteers to the role and allows the organisation to learn more about them.

The process is designed to ensure that becoming a Listener is the right fit both for volunteers and for the people who use the service.

Those selected will be invited to join the GibSams Listener Training Programme, which will take place in October. The training covers active listening and communication skills, safeguarding and confidentiality, supporting people in crisis, and managing volunteers’ own wellbeing.

Volunteers will be supported throughout by GibSams’ training team and the wider community of Listener Volunteers.

Anyone interested in registering for one of the selection evenings is asked to email Lisa on volunteer@gibsams.gi.