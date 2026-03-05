Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Mar, 2026

GibSilver launches ‘Wellderly Week’ for over-55s in Gibraltar

By Chronicle Staff
5th March 2026

GibSilver will launch its first “Wellderly Week” in March, a series of free activities aimed at promoting connection, movement and wellbeing among Gibraltar’s over-55s.
The programme will run from Monday March 16 to Friday March 20 and is designed to encourage older adults to try new activities, meet new people and celebrate being well, active and thriving in later life.

All events are free of charge and focused on social connection, physical activity and community engagement.

The week will open on Monday March 16 with a coffee morning at Pizza Express in Ocean Village from 9.30am to 11am.

On Tuesday March 17, a tai chi session will take place at the Catholic Community Centre from 10.45am to 11.45am.

Wednesday March 18 will see a paddleboarding session at Supability in Sandy Bay from 10am to 12pm.

The programme continues on Thursday March 19 with a lunch club at the Manchester United Supporters Club at Wellington Front from 12pm to 2pm.

It will conclude on Friday March 20 with a coffee and churros event at The Bake and Take in Europort from 10.30am to 12pm.

GibSilver said Wellderly Week reflects its wider mission to reduce loneliness, promote emotional wellbeing and create meaningful opportunities for connection among older adults in Gibraltar. The initiative also aims to highlight the role of social contact in supporting mental health, confidence and overall wellbeing.

The week has been organised with support from local partners including Pizza Express Ocean Village, Tai Chi Chen Style Gibraltar, Supability, the Manchester United Supporters Club Gibraltar Branch and The Bake and Take.

Although all events are free, booking is essential. Places can be reserved by calling 8000 from Monday to Friday between 6pm and 8pm.

GibSilver is described as a community-focused initiative supporting older adults through connection, conversation and companionship, with plans to offer a dedicated listening line and befriending opportunities so that no one in Gibraltar feels alone.

