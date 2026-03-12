Gino Ochello lands lead role in Karate Kid musical

Gibraltarian teenager Gino Ochello will be the Karate Kid in a touring musical across the UK and Canada based on the hit 1984 film.

Gino has a lead role in the production as Daniel LaRusso and will perform on stage alongside acclaimed Singaporean performer Adrian Pang as Mr Miyagi and Abigail Amin as Ali Mills.

This marks Gino’s debut on the professional stage and the UK tour is set to commence on April 28 with the Canadian leg as from September.

Gino told the Chronicle he found out he had secured the role around Christmastime during a phone call while stood in Morrisons carpark in Gibraltar and he excitedly told his family when he returned home.

After Christmas he took matters into his own hands, and like the Karate Kid, he did a crash course in the martial art at the Karate Do Shotokai Association in Gibraltar.

At the dojo he learnt the basics from experienced instructors, even learning the moves for ‘wax on, wax off’.

Gino described how contrary to belief karate is very calm and added he attended classes twice a week for a month in January and February.

He said his professional debut on The Karate Kid The Musical is a surreal experience and a moment he has been working towards for years.

Gino left Gibraltar at 16 years old to study at ArtsEd in London and after completing his sixth form, he is currently in his first year of ArtsEd college.

He remembers his parents showing him the Karate Kid film growing up where he resonated with the character of Daniel LaRusso.

“I didn’t feel like I fit in, and my parents played Karate Kid to show me that it’s a normal part of growing up,” he said.

Now it’s a full circle moment for Gino who will be playing the world-famous character.

The UK tour opens at New Wimbledon Theatre on Tuesday, April 28 before visiting Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Sheffield, Sunderland, Birmingham and Cardiff until August 1.

The Toronto season opens in September.

The original 1984 film, The Karate Kid, starring Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Pat Morita as Mr Miyagi was a global box office success and critical triumph, earning Morita an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The story fast became a cultural phenomenon, launching a major global franchise that has included three movie sequels, a 2010 remake starring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan and the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai (2018 – 2025). Most recently, Karate Kid: Legends starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio was released in cinemas in 2025.

The Karate Kid The Musical received its world premiere in St. Louis, USA in 2022, playing to sold-out houses and critical acclaim.

Honouring the roots of the timeless story, this new musical celebrates resilience, mentorship, and the quiet strength that bridges generations.

Daniel is the new kid in town trying to fit in until he becomes the target of Cobra Kai’s relentless star student, Johnny.

Underestimated and outmatched, Daniel struggles to find his footing, until Ali, Johnny’s ex, sees something in Daniel that no one else does.

As Johnny refuses to step aside, teenage rivalry turns into something more sinister.

Daniel discovers guidance from Mr. Miyagi who teaches him that karate isn’t about fighting, it’s about balance, respect and that the greatest victories are won from within.

“Featuring a Tony Award-winning design team and an electrifying new score, this coming-of-age masterpiece is reimagined for the stage with stunning artistry and ground-breaking choreography,” a press statement said.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, congratulated Gino on being cast in the lead role of Danny Larusso in Karate Kid The Musical.

Mr Santos said this achievement is a proud moment for Gibraltar’s performing arts community.

Gino has previously benefited from support through the Government’s Elite Funding Scheme, which is designed to assist talented young Gibraltarians pursuing high-level development opportunities across a range of disciplines.

The programme forms part of the Government’s wider commitment to investing in talent and ensuring that young people with ability and ambition are given opportunities to develop their potential at the highest level.

“Gino’s success is a source of real pride for Gibraltar and I am delighted to see him achieving this so early in his professional career,” Mr Santos said.

“To secure a lead role in a major production is no small achievement and reflects both his talent and the dedication he has shown in pursuing his craft.”

“He is also an example of why continued investment in young people matters. Through our Elite Funding Scheme, we have sought to support individuals with exceptional potential by helping them access opportunities that might otherwise be difficult to reach. Seeing that support translate into achievements such as this is exactly why that investment is important.”

“We want young Gibraltarians to know that talent and hard work can take them far, whether in culture, sport, education or any other field and this Government will continue to back that ambition wherever possible.”