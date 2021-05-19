Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Girls Like That and Grimm Tales at Gib Drama Festival

By Guest Contributor
19th May 2021

DRAMA REVIEW
By C. Wall

Girls Like That, by Evan Placey, explores what happens when a girl’s naked picture is circulated among her school peers. The play asks why different standards are still applied to female and male behaviour, and why girls in particular are so harsh on ingroup transgressors.  

The all-female production we saw by GAMPA Teens, under the tight direction of Christian Santos, prescribed clear answers, flattening individual responses into a monstrous mass of hierarchical hens.

Issue plays from Mr Santos invariably feature technical excellence, including word-perfect choruses and dazzling ensemble choreography, and he has not relinquished this touch.  

Anna Recagno, Sarah Bensadon and Tiana Cartwright found charming mean girls among the mass of lines, while Danielle Fernandez established her black sheep through space and posture. Alex Menez and Britney Parody stood out among the inspirational ordinary feminists. I would have preferred more conversation and less narration, though this was frequently hilarious.

Bayside and Westside Drama Group presented a selection six of Grimm Tales by Carol Ann Duffy. The anthology was too long to fit in a single Festival slot, so Part 1 and Part 2 were billed separately while sharing actors, directors and technical staff.  The humour was broad and family-friendly, which made me wonder why the Festival organisers didn’t pair the Tales with another children’s play.

After the slickness of the GAMPA production, the Grimm anthology unfortunately looked like a school play, something cobbled together for uncritical parents.

Some of the young actors haven’t been taught how to project their voices, or how to use the stage, and the experience of a Kaigan Garcia or Noa Nahon only emphasised the rawness of their fellow players.

Still, there was no shortage of invention, from the talking duck represented by a bottle of Toilet Duck, to the Disneyesque magic visualised by scattering petals.

Even the prompt, whom the under-rehearsed cast frequently needed, was worked into the dialogue as Crazy Woman. The acting was natural, the jokes worked, and we could see through the simple production just how strange those Grimm tales were.

Most Read

Local News

Gib to continue testing arriving air passengers amid concern over new Covid variant

Mon 17th May, 2021

UK/Spain News

Unrest in La Linea after two drown at sea

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Cost 'to date' of Mid Town park stands at £3.77m, Parliament told

Tue 18th May, 2021

Local News

Gib plans ahead for child and booster vaccinations

Mon 17th May, 2021

Features

Gibraltarian actors and producer involved in new film shoot

Tue 18th May, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Team 5in5 reach half way point of charity challenge

19th May 2021

Features
Gallery Open Day next month

19th May 2021

Features
Saving for a house deposit? Nine ways to cut your spending

19th May 2021

Features
Lisbon waterfront renovated ahead of tourism surge

19th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021