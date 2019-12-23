Give the gift of a flu jab this Christmas
The best gift you can give this Christmas to your loved one is a flu jab, The Gibraltar Health Authority said, as it stressed the need for those in close contact with cancer patients to get vaccinated. Many look forward to the festive period to spend some time with close family members, especially those...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here