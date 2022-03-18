Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GJBS Europa Elite grab League title

By Stephen Ignacio
18th March 2022

The netball first division lived true to its finales which have seen leagues decided on last second shots, final quarter victories or mere calculations. The 2021/22 league title was not to be any different with both Marble Arc and GJBS Europa Elite providing the type of display, energy, and quality netball excitement on the court...

