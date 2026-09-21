Glacis expose Lions failings with 4-0 win

Glacis United 4-0 Lions Gibraltar

Lions Gibraltar's season sunk to another early low as they were outstripped by a Glacis United side who have been showing they are more than ready to battle for a top-six finish this season.

For Lions, it was another bleak day, adding to an already tumultuous start to the season. Having already navigated the controversial decision to make changes within its structure, which saw three long-time local figures depart the club after being informed through what has been described as a "one-minute phone call" that their services were no longer required, the club faced a backlash from the local football community which marred its start to the season.

Having now seemingly put the controversy behind them, Lions Gibraltar face an early setback in their league aspirations after dropping six points against teams they were expected to beat if they are to challenge for European competition places this season.

Eight goals conceded in total against Europa Point and Glacis in just a week of football leaves Lions with two big defeats from their first five matches. They also dropped points against Magpies in their first game after a 1-1 draw, with their two victories coming against College 1975 and Hound Dogs.

Lions now face an uphill task, with their next fixtures seeing them come up against St Joseph's first, then Mons Calpe, followed by Lincoln Red Imps and Europa. Four matches in which Lions will need to prove they can bounce back and compete against the very top of the league, or face the prospect of a tough battle to make it into the top six.

Whilst Glacis remain level on points with Lions, both having played five matches and with seven points to their name, their win this weekend will boost their chances.

Having already played against Mons Calpe and Lincoln Red Imps, Glacis have already managed to pick up points against teams they were expected to if they were to make a serious bid for a top-six finish.

Having drawn against Europa, beaten Lynx and now thumping Lions, Glacis are providing themselves with a first-round platform which should give them the armoury to compete at the top.

Lions' defence was exposed from very early on. Failing to clear properly in the tenth minute, Lions allowed Glacis to build up for their first goal through a three-man passing combination that sliced the Lions defence straight through the middle.

Although Lions tried to come back from the early goal, a resilient Glacis side maintaining its discipline and sticking to its task showed how important taking your opportunities can be.

Having failed to score despite placing Glacis under pressure, Lions faltered again in defence. This time, a blunder from the goalkeeper in the 43rd minute saw the ball slip through his fingers and, in slow motion, bounce into the goal.

Dealt a second big blow, Lions now faced an uphill task, needing to push forward but facing a team that kept to its task, protecting its lead and seeking to expose Lions at every opportunity.

Glacis had to wait until the 63rd minute to add to their tally. Having maintained their composure and absorbed the pressure, Glacis began to gain ground as a dispirited Lions side started to fall back and tire.

In the 63rd minute, a ball lofted over the defence saw Glacis break free once again and expose Lions' defensive failures. With the keeper slow in coming out, it was an easy, comfortable lob over the keeper to secure Glacis' third goal.

Lions were now sinking as a confident Glacis maintained their gameplay and searched for a fourth, making the Lions offensive look pedestrian at times.

The fourth goal was to come in injury time. A through ball, a sidestep of the defender and a quick strike completed what was a display of character and composure by a Glacis side that looks set to challenge at the top.

Lions' performance, especially at the back, left a lot to be desired on the day.