Gibraltar Men's Padel face Slovakia after defeat at hands of Uruguay

Gibraltar’s men’s and women’s senior padel teams reached the final phase of the FIP Senior World Cup, played in Buenos Aires this week, having recorded their first two wins at a World Cup. These were also their first victories at the group stage of the competition.

Both teams reached the 17-24 final placement phase, with the men finishing third in their group of four after recording victories against Poland and Austria. The women finished third in their group of three, having faced a tough draw alongside Sweden and Australia.

Gibraltar’s men recorded two victories as a squad against Poland and Austria.

The Gibraltar women were to lose their 17-24 placement match against Austria 3-0, while the men were beaten 5-0 by Uruguay in the same placement category.

Gibraltar’s men now play Slovakia for positions 21-24, an achievement in itself considering this is Gibraltar’s first World Cup, with 32 teams competing in the men's category.

The women will play Lithuania for the same position rankings after their defeat to Austria.

Yesterday's results

Women

Thursday, September 17 — 17th–24th play-off

Austria 3–0 Gibraltar

+50 A. Prior / J. Link lost to E. Handl / B. Unterpertinger 1-6, 0-6

+45 L. Bado / S. Ramirez lost to P. Russegger / C. Hubich-Schmon 2-6, 3-6

+40 K. Sene / C. Romero lost to M. Szabo / C. Zmugg 3-6, 2-6

Men

Thursday, September 17 — 17th–24th play-off

Uruguay 5–0 Gibraltar

+50 M. Martinez / A. Bado lost to J. Innella / A. Rial 3-6, 2-6

+45 A. Federico / J. Valverde lost to G. Lopez / J. Etcheberry 0-6, 1-6

+40 Y. Olivero / D. Rocca lost to A. Caorsi / D. Gonzalez 0-6, 0-6

+60 J. Aguilera / A. Sheriff lost to A. Hernandez / S. Silva 5-7, 4-6

+55 J. Johnson / A. Sayers lost to A. Artia / F. Cancela 0-6, 1-6