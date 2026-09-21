Mons Calpe grab three crucial points against Europa

Mons Calpe 2-1 Europa

It was the clash of the weekend as Europa and Mons Calpe lined out on Saturday. Europa were a point ahead of Mons Calpe before the start of the match, knowing that this was one of the matches they needed to win if they were to repeat last season's third-place finish.

Mons Calpe, having missed out on European football and already drawn against Lincoln Red Imps, beaten Glacis United and lost against St Joseph's, were now facing their fourth big team, where dropping points was a no-go for them.

The match had all the ingredients necessary to make it the weekend clash to watch.

From the early touches, it was an intense affair, with not an inch given in the challenges.

It was Mons Calpe who struck first through long-term local player Consigliero.

The ball put across goal by Gallardo was fed back into the path of Consigliero, who tapped in from inside the six-yard box.

Europa tried to respond immediately, going on the offensive.

Pressing high in the 19th minute, Mons Calpe were to steal the ball close to the halfway line. Ayala, without thinking twice, was to strike at goal from that distance, sending the ball high over Lopez, who had been caught out high in his penalty area. The ball dipped into the goal for Mons Calpe's second.

Europa did not sit back and, in what was a somewhat physical game from both sides, searched to close the gap.

In the 22nd minute, Europa scrambled their way into the penalty area and, after repelling the first attempt, Mons Calpe were unable to stop Carmona's low strike at goal.

A tense, physical contest was to see more than a handful of yellow cards shown, with many a stoppage as the two sides searched to add to their tally.

Mons Calpe were to protect their lead well.

An intense final ten minutes were played out, with Europa penning Mons Calpe into their half but unable to find the equaliser.

Mons Calpe climb up the table into fourth place, sitting on seven points alongside Lincoln Red Imps, Glacis United and Lions Gibraltar. Europa Point are also on seven points. Europa drop to eighth place in the table, sitting on five points after five matches.