Magpies stay top of the table with another win

College 1975 2-3 Magpies

College were to strike first within the first five minutes of the match, with McGrail providing the early goal.

A free-kick floated into the penalty area was not well cleared by the Magpies defence, and the subsequent ball back in saw McGrail beat the defenders to the ball, with Zappacosta having little he could do to stop the shot.

It wasn't to take Magpies long to come back into the match.

In the 18th minute, Enoka found space behind the defence with a run through the middle, meeting a cross from the flank after Chipolina had opened up College's defence with a perfectly timed cross across the width of the pitch.

A tightly contested first half was to finish level in what was a match which saw end-to-end action.

Although Magpies had the better chances at the start of the second half, it was College 1975 who once again came back to take the lead just before the hour mark.

Casas Dominguez was to collect from a cross from the flank which Julian Britto, the last defender in line for Magpies, was unable to stretch far enough to clip away from his path. The College forward ran free to beat Zappacosta as he came off his line in the 57th minute.

Although Magpies eventually started to gain ground after absorbing the initial pressure from a now-confident College, they had to wait until close to the final ten minutes to find an equaliser.

A cleverly played combination outside the penalty area saw Julian Del Rio start the move and collect the final chipped ball over the defence, nudging it with his side foot over the keeper for Magpies' equaliser.

Maintaining their momentum forward and penning College 1975 into their half for the better part of the last ten minutes and injury time, Magpies broke the deadlock to make what was a dramatic full comeback.

Seven minutes into injury time, Van Dijk was to smash in from the narrowest of angles at the edge of the six-yard box, receiving a flicked pass from Farjado which sliced through the defence.

There was little time left after the goal for College to even consider a comeback, with the All Blacks of Magpies celebrating another crucial victory which leaves them at the top of the table for another weekend.