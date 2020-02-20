Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 20th Feb, 2020

Features

Gold adventurous journey practice

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2020

This weekend a group of 29 participants from the Open Award Centre, all undertaking the Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, will be travelling to the ‘Parque natural Sierra de Grazalema’ located near Ronda.

The group is set to complete a practice journey for the Adventurous Journey section of their Gold Award programmes.

On this practice the participants shall be undertaking hikes in the area of Cortes de la Frontera, Montejaque, Benaojan and Jimera de Libar.

The hikes will be about 20 kilometres each day so that they get an idea of the physical demands of undertaking their Qualifying Adventurous Journey. The hikes will also give them the opportunity of practising their navigation skills as well as learning the value of teamwork.

The Qualifying Adventurous Journey, which takes place in July next year, will require them to hike a minimum of 80 kilometres over 4 days.

The participants, whose ages range from 17 to 18 will be self-sufficient during the venture carrying all their equipment and food requirements.

Their activities this weekend will take them through some of the more picturesque areas of the Sierra, which can only be reached on foot.

The young people will be supervised by experienced leaders throughout the trip.

The Award would like to thank the Bland Group and Toyota Gibraltar Stockholdings for their continued support with the transportation requirements without which many of the ventures would not be possible.
Also, a huge thanks to the Award’s adult volunteers for giving up their free time to help train the participants in the lead up to the weekend as well as being present during the event itself.

For further information on the venture please contact the Chairman of the Open Award Centre, Paul Lyon on OACGibChair@gmail.com
To learn more about the Award as a whole or, if you would like to get involved as a volunteer, please contact the National Director, Michael Pizzarello, on 20051971 or email mjpizza@gibtelecom.net or visit our website at www.thedukes.gi

