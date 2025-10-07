Government dismayed at violent assault on police officer

The Government of Gibraltar has expressed dismay following a violent assault on an officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, who learned of the incident while in New York ahead of his address to the United Nations Fourth Committee, has written to the Commissioner of Police to enquire about the officer’s wellbeing.

Mr Picardo said: “Violence of any nature has no place in Gibraltar. It is abhorrent that a police officer acting to protect our community was the victim of a violent attack."

“Every law-abiding member of our community will join me in wishing them a quick recovery.”