Government files proposal to relocate Housing Works Agency to industrial park

Plans have been filed with the Town Planner for a “modern purpose-built facility” for the Housing Works Agency at Lathbury Barracks Industrial Park, as part of Government plans to relocate the Agency from its current base on Queensway.

The Queensway site is already earmarked for redevelopment.

In a planning statement, prepared by WSRM Architects and filed with the application, the Government ensured the continuity of the Agency’s operations from the Queensway site to the proposed location.

The Lathbury Barracks site, situated off Windmill Hill Road and just outside the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, forms part of Zone 7 of the Gibraltar Development Plan, which supports light industrial and service-based uses.

The area is currently used as a mix of small industrial units and public and private car parking.

“The development will deliver a functional, efficient, and durable building designed to meet the operational requirements of the Housing Works Agency, while respecting the character of the surrounding industrial area,” said the planning statement.

“The proposal represents a sustainable and practical solution that facilitates the Agency’s relocation and contributes positively to the continued vitality and use of Lathbury Barracks Industrial Park.”

A pre-application meeting was held with the Town Planners to discuss the proposed development.

Key topics included the intended use of internal spaces, car parking and access arrangements, landscaping opportunities, energy efficiency measures, the potential for solar panels, and heritage considerations for the boundary walls.

The planning statement noted that the feedback from this consultation was carefully considered and incorporated into the design, and as a result is reflected in the updated plans.

The planning statement said that the development has been designed to sit comfortably within the existing industrial estate while respecting its proximity to the Nature Reserve.

Describing the design as a simple, robust architectural style and a palette of cream render, black-framed windows, and a green corrugated-metal roof aim to blend the new structure into its surroundings.

Soft landscaping, including 1.2-metre hedging, is proposed along boundary walls to create a visual transition between the industrial estate and the natural landscape above.

The Department of the Environment has been consulted on further greening requirements, with a response pending.

“The landscaping layout balances functionality with aesthetics: it enhances the public realm, complements the site’s operational requirements, and provides a coherent visual transition between the built development and the adjacent natural and industrial context,” said the planning statement.

“This approach ensures the proposal contributes positively to both the environmental quality and the visual character of Lathbury Barracks Industrial Park.”

The development includes storage areas for waste and recycling, screened from public view but accessible for servicing.

The existing stone retaining wall on site, assessed by the Ministry of Heritage as having no historical significance, will undergo restoration where required, matching the original construction.

The planning statement concluded that the proposed Housing Works Agency facility represents an appropriate and sustainable form of development within the Lathbury Barracks Industrial Park.

“The site benefits from established access, services, and infrastructure, and its designation within Zone 7 of the Gibraltar Development Plan supports light industrial, storage, and service-based uses,” it said.

“The development has been designed to be compatible with its surroundings, both in function and in appearance.”

“The use of materials and finishes has been carefully considered to ensure they are sympathetic to the existing industrial context while providing a durable and high-quality finish.”

“Located just outside the Upper Rock Nature Reserve, the proposal makes efficient use of previously developed land and avoids adverse environmental impact.”

“The design process has incorporated feedback from the pre-application consultation with the Town Planners and relevant departments, ensuring the proposal responds positively to planning guidance and local context.”

“Overall, the proposed scheme provides a well-considered, functional, and contextually appropriate facility that supports the operational needs of the HMGoG Housing Works Agency while enhancing the character and usability of the Lathbury Barracks Industrial Park.”