Mon 3rd Nov, 2025

Government launches official WhatsApp channel for public information

By Chronicle Staff
3rd November 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has launched an official WhatsApp Channel to provide a direct means of communicating important public information to the community.

The Government will not have access to followers’ phone numbers or direct contact information. Depending on a user’s privacy settings, only limited details such as a profile name or photo may be visible to administrators if a user reacts to a message. Followers will not be able to see who else subscribes to the channel.

Following the channel is voluntary.

The channel, managed by the Government’s Communications Department, will be used exclusively for one-way distribution of updates such as major road closures, serious public health information, and other time-sensitive announcements of significant public interest.

The platform will function similarly to Official Notices currently published in the press. Messages will be for informational purposes only and will not include promotional or political content.

WhatsApp users can go to the ‘updates’ section of the app and search for “HM Government of Gibraltar” or use the provided link to join. Notifications can be enabled to ensure messages are not missed.

The public can join the WhatsApp Channel at
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbBD0WJATRSwEP4XYu21

