Government of Gibraltar and Ministry of Defence sign new electricity supply agreement

The Government of Gibraltar, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority have signed a new electricity supply agreement aimed at strengthening Gibraltar’s long-term energy security and supporting shared sustainability goals.

The agreement was signed at No.6 Convent Place last week and was attended by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez, Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy, and senior officials from the Gibraltar Electricity Authority and the MoD.

The agreement will ensure a reliable electricity supply across MoD sites while contributing to the Government’s broader net zero and energy resilience targets. It also supports the MoD’s strategy to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and transition to renewable energy sources across its facilities in Gibraltar.

Commodore Guy said: “I am really delighted to have signed the new Electricity Agreement between the MoD and HMGoG. Crucially, what this does is allows us to move forward with developing electricity from renewable sources across the MoD Estate here in Gibraltar. This is not only fantastic news for the environment as we do everything, we can to reduce our carbon emissions, but it will ultimately benefit everyone in Gibraltar as we develop cleaner and cheaper electricity. This is a great step forward in our really important journey towards net zero, both for Gibraltar and for the MoD.”

For her part Ms Arias Vasquez said: “This agreement reflects the strong and practical partnership that exists between the Government of Gibraltar and the Ministry of Defence.”

“It ensures that the MOD’s operations are supported by a secure, modern and efficient energy supply, while also advancing our shared environmental and resilience objectives. I would like to thank the Commander of British Forces Tom Guy and his team, as well as all involved on the Government side for their work on this matter.”