Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Government of Gibraltar and Ministry of Defence sign new electricity supply agreement

By Chronicle Staff
10th November 2025

The Government of Gibraltar, the Ministry of Defence (MoD), and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority have signed a new electricity supply agreement aimed at strengthening Gibraltar’s long-term energy security and supporting shared sustainability goals.

The agreement was signed at No.6 Convent Place last week and was attended by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias Vasquez, Chief Secretary Glendon Martinez, Commander British Forces Commodore Tom Guy, and senior officials from the Gibraltar Electricity Authority and the MoD.

The agreement will ensure a reliable electricity supply across MoD sites while contributing to the Government’s broader net zero and energy resilience targets. It also supports the MoD’s strategy to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and transition to renewable energy sources across its facilities in Gibraltar.

Commodore Guy said: “I am really delighted to have signed the new Electricity Agreement between the MoD and HMGoG. Crucially, what this does is allows us to move forward with developing electricity from renewable sources across the MoD Estate here in Gibraltar. This is not only fantastic news for the environment as we do everything, we can to reduce our carbon emissions, but it will ultimately benefit everyone in Gibraltar as we develop cleaner and cheaper electricity. This is a great step forward in our really important journey towards net zero, both for Gibraltar and for the MoD.”

For her part Ms Arias Vasquez said: “This agreement reflects the strong and practical partnership that exists between the Government of Gibraltar and the Ministry of Defence.”

“It ensures that the MOD’s operations are supported by a secure, modern and efficient energy supply, while also advancing our shared environmental and resilience objectives. I would like to thank the Commander of British Forces Tom Guy and his team, as well as all involved on the Government side for their work on this matter.”

Most Read

Local News

Villa Vieja Revisited: Gibraltar’s True Origins May Lie Elsewhere

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

Local News

Census shows increase of nearly 3000 homes in a decade

Mon 10th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest fugitive wanted for murder as he tried to enter Gib

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Local News

Community collaboration produces handcrafted poppy displays for Remembrance Day

Fri 7th Nov, 2025

UK/Spain News

Spanish complaint over Eastside project sent back to La Linea court on appeal - report 

Tue 4th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar Sustainable Buildings Group marks two years of progress

10th November 2025

Local News
Mini Urban Forest set to launch at Landport

10th November 2025

Local News
Cortes represents Gibraltar at Remembrance service in Tangier

10th November 2025

Local News
Ministers attend GastroClub Empresarial event in Malaga

10th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025