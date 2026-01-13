Government removes 62 derelict vehicles as part of campaign

To date, 62 vehicles without valid Road Worthiness Certificates have been removed from public parking spaces, including a large number from Grand Parade, following the launch of a derelict vehicle removal campaign by the Ministry of Transport.

There are thousands of vehicles across Gibraltar without a valid MOT which last December prompted the Government to ramp-up efforts to remove derelict and unroadworthy vehicles from public roads, freeing up parking spaces.

Figures showed at that time that there are 52,472 vehicles registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD). Figures also show the number of vehicles that have not had an MOT in over five years stands at 11,681, while looking at statistics as far back as 28 years there are 25,138 without an MOT.

Following the successful removal of the 62 vehicles the Government has now briefly paused the campaign until Monday January 19 2026, to give vehicle owners a renewed opportunity to regularise their situation.

During this period, owners are encouraged to check the expiry date of their Road Worthiness Certificates and book the appropriate test.

Tests can be booked online at https://dvld.egov.gi/mot/ or in person at the MOT Centre on Devil’s Tower Road. To avoid vehicles being removed, owners with bookings are advised to display booking details clearly on the front of the vehicle.

Owners who no longer want their vehicle can avoid all costs by signing the vehicle over for disposal and handing the logbook to the Royal Gibraltar Police or Gibraltar Car Parks. The Royal Gibraltar Police can be contacted on 200 72500 and Gibraltar Car Parks on 200 49202.

The Ministry of Transport said the campaign will continue throughout 2026 and is intended both to ensure that vehicles comply with the law and are safe, and to help relieve pressure on parking spaces.