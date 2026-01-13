Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Government removes 62 derelict vehicles as part of campaign

Archive image of derelict vehicle removal

By Chronicle Staff
13th January 2026

To date, 62 vehicles without valid Road Worthiness Certificates have been removed from public parking spaces, including a large number from Grand Parade, following the launch of a derelict vehicle removal campaign by the Ministry of Transport.

There are thousands of vehicles across Gibraltar without a valid MOT which last December prompted the Government to ramp-up efforts to remove derelict and unroadworthy vehicles from public roads, freeing up parking spaces.

Figures showed at that time that there are 52,472 vehicles registered with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD). Figures also show the number of vehicles that have not had an MOT in over five years stands at 11,681, while looking at statistics as far back as 28 years there are 25,138 without an MOT.

Following the successful removal of the 62 vehicles the Government has now briefly paused the campaign until Monday January 19 2026, to give vehicle owners a renewed opportunity to regularise their situation.

During this period, owners are encouraged to check the expiry date of their Road Worthiness Certificates and book the appropriate test.

Tests can be booked online at https://dvld.egov.gi/mot/ or in person at the MOT Centre on Devil’s Tower Road. To avoid vehicles being removed, owners with bookings are advised to display booking details clearly on the front of the vehicle.

Owners who no longer want their vehicle can avoid all costs by signing the vehicle over for disposal and handing the logbook to the Royal Gibraltar Police or Gibraltar Car Parks. The Royal Gibraltar Police can be contacted on 200 72500 and Gibraltar Car Parks on 200 49202.

The Ministry of Transport said the campaign will continue throughout 2026 and is intended both to ensure that vehicles comply with the law and are safe, and to help relieve pressure on parking spaces.

Most Read

Local News

Genelec employees protest after going unpaid for three months

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Northern Defences project looks ahead to 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

Feetham and industry representatives to attend ICE 2026

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

As CM considers legal challenge to McGrail Inquiry findings, Azopardi says ‘pay it from your own pocket’ 

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD accuses Govt of using RGP to ‘deflect’ attention after Inquiry criticism, drawing rebuttal from No.6 

13th January 2026

Local News
Levy signals legal action over search warrant 

13th January 2026

Local News
Govt will fund any legal challenge by Chief Minister over McGrail Inquiry findings 

13th January 2026

Local News
Nominations invited for state honours and awards

13th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026