Thu 16th Oct, 2025

Government responds to open letter on youth rugby concerns

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2025

The Government of Gibraltar has responded to an open letter circulated by parents and coaches regarding youth rugby, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding in sport and clarifying the shared nature of facility use across all sporting disciplines.

In a statement issued this week, the Government stressed that safeguarding is non-negotiable and that all registered sporting associations, including the Gibraltar Rugby Football Union (GRFU), are required to have safeguarding-trained coaches present at every session.

The Gibraltar Sports and Leisure Authority (GSLA) monitors compliance through regular checks, and safeguarding training is mandatory for all staff, including those leading GSLA summer programmes.

On the issue of facility use, the Government noted that reductions in training hours are not unique to rugby. Gibraltar’s limited land space requires all sports to share facilities and adapt when necessary.

Recent examples included: the Tercentenary Sports Hall being used for multiple sports and events, including volleyball, netball, futsal, badminton and the annual Dog Show.

Temporary closures of the Tercentenary and Europa Sports Halls during the Netball World Youth Cup.

Exclusive use of the Europa Sports Complex pitch by Gibraltar Cricket to meet international obligations.

The Lathbury Sports Complex being used by the Gibraltar Amateur Athletics Association for a workshop with visiting experts. Football adapting to increased demand due to international fixtures and local club success in UEFA competitions.

The Government emphasised that no sport in Gibraltar has exclusive rights to facilities and that all sporting bodies must adjust when required.

Many local associations are members of international governing bodies, which strengthens their standing but also comes with obligations, including facility access and scheduling for official fixtures. The GSLA, supported by the Government, is responsible for managing these obligations across all sports in a fair and balanced manner.

The Minister for Sport, Leslie Bruzon, said: “I understand the frustrations of parents who want their children to enjoy as much training time as possible. These feelings are natural, but I must also be clear: sharing facilities is not optional in Gibraltar, it is essential.”

“From basketball to netball to athletics, from cricket to football, every sport has had to adjust when international obligations or major events arise. Rugby is no different.”

“I reject any suggestion that safeguarding or children’s safety is being compromised. Gibraltar has one of the most robust safeguarding frameworks in sport anywhere in Europe, and all associations, including rugby, are bound by it.”

“The Government remains fully committed to supporting rugby as part of Gibraltar’s sporting family. At the same time, we must act fairly and responsibly, ensuring that all children, across all sports, have safe and inclusive opportunities. That means every sport has to adjust when necessary.”

“We will continue to work with the GSLA, GRFU and other associations to review allocations regularly and to manage our facilities fairly, for the benefit of the entire community.”

