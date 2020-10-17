Governor discusses tourism industry at GTB

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel recently visited the Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) offices and discussed tourism industry.

Sir David was greeted by Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Business, Tourism,Transport and the Port and Nicky Guerrero, Chief Executive of the GTB.

The Governor met the GTB’s team, learning about their roles and was able to discuss about the tourism industry at length with Minister Daryanani.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Gibraltar Tourist Board,” Mr Daryanani said.

“In a short space of time, he has acquainted himself with our tourist product and it was the perfect opportunity to exchange ideas.”