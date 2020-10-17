Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 17th Oct, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Governor discusses tourism industry at GTB

By Chronicle Staff
17th October 2020

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel recently visited the Gibraltar Tourist Board (GTB) offices and discussed tourism industry.

Sir David was greeted by Vijay Daryanani, Minister for Business, Tourism,Transport and the Port and Nicky Guerrero, Chief Executive of the GTB.

The Governor met the GTB’s team, learning about their roles and was able to discuss about the tourism industry at length with Minister Daryanani.

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome His Excellency to the Gibraltar Tourist Board,” Mr Daryanani said.

“In a short space of time, he has acquainted himself with our tourist product and it was the perfect opportunity to exchange ideas.”

Most Read

Local News

Missing man found after 48-hour search

Wed 14th Oct, 2020

Local News

Latest Covid figures push active cases to over 100

Fri 16th Oct, 2020

Local News

Rate of increase key factor in virus response as cases hit third record high in as many days

Thu 15th Oct, 2020

Local News

‘Something most profound has changed’ with Brexit, Attorney General says

Fri 2nd Oct, 2020

Local News

Royal Navy intervenes as Spanish Customs tries to board boat off Europa Point

Mon 12th Oct, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th October 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Universities face mounting pressure to switch to online classes amid Covid-19

17th October 2020

Features
Britain moves closer to Covid-19 vaccine trials that infect volunteers

17th October 2020

Features
‘Restart a Heart Day’ puts focus on CPR

17th October 2020

Features
Naval 4-inch gun to be restored and displayed

16th October 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020