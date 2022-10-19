Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Oct, 2022

Governor learns firsthand of Balaena’s plans for Gibdock

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, is pictured above [third from right] with managers at Gibdock and Simon Gillet [second from right], the owner of The Balaena Group, which acquired the yard last May.

By Chronicle Staff
19th October 2022

The Governor of Gibraltar, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, paid a visit to Gibdock yesterday to learn about changes at the shipyard following its acquisition by The Balaena Group last May.

The new owner plans to improve the sustainability of the yard and, through sister company Balaena Offshore Utilities, use its expertise and facilities to build offshore platforms able to deliver vital utilities to island and coastal communities.

The platforms – 110m long, 30m wide and equipped with a wind turbine - are Balaena’s unique offering for island and coastal communities globally, giving them much needed solutions for a fresh water supply, sewage treatment and energy from a renewable source.

“Bringing the build of these platforms to Gibdock will not only bring more jobs to the peninsula but will firmly put Gibraltar on the global stage for visiting Governments who are keen to become more sustainable and to provide greener utilities for their nations,” Balaena said in a statement.

Sir David was given a tour of the yard and spent time with The Balaena Groups’ owner and Gibdock’s management team.
Gibdock, which has over 200 employees, operates ship repair and conversion facilities at its key geographical location at the entrance to the Mediterranean.

“Gibdock is a great business and a great employer for Gibraltar,” said Simon Gillett, owner of The Balaena Group.

“We want to continue doing what they have always done, but better, in a more environmentally friendly and neighbourly way.”

“To have His Excellency visit, and be able to share our vision with him, and the plans for Balaena Offshore Utilities, is a great honour for me personally, and for Gibdock and Balaena.”

