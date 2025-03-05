Govt accuses Bossino of ‘sensationalism’ but admits goods lift was screwed to heritage wall without permission

The Gibraltar Government acknowledged on Tuesday that a goods lift had been screwed without permission to a historical wall protected by heritage legislation, even while it accused the GSD of being “misleading and sensationalist” in the manner it first highlighted the matter.

No.6 Convent Place was reacting after GSD MP Damon Bossino raised concerns about the structure during a debate in Parliament last week, reported in the Chronicle on Saturday.

Mr Bossino told Parliament he was “absolutely shocked and alarmed” by what he had seen and was unimpressed when Heritage Minister Dr John Cortes said he had been unaware of it but would have the issue looked into.

In a statement, the Govt said Mr Bossino had implied the lift had been fixed to the Tower of Homage itself when it was on an outer defensive wall along Road to the Lines.

Mr Bossino had, in fact, been quizzing the minister about the Moorish Castle’s “outer keep”.

Either way, the Government accepted that the structure had not been properly authorised but played down its significance given the wider context of why it had been fitted.

“While this wall is a protected structure under Gibraltar’s heritage legislation, it does not hold the same historical or architectural significance as the Tower of Homage,” No.6 said in the statement.

“The Road to the Lines area is currently undergoing a major restoration and urban renewal project that will provide one hundred much needed affordable homes in the heart of the Old Town.”

“This project has already gone through the Development and Planning Commission (DPC) process and is undergoing modifications to further improve its impact.”

“The goods lift in question was installed as part of the logistical requirements of the works, allowing for the transport of materials and supplies in an efficient and practical manner.”

“The only alternative would have been an extensive scaffolding structure, which would have required similar drilling into the wall.”

“While it is correct that the lift was installed by a subcontractor, without authority, without a heritage licence, the Government has already taken immediate steps to address this matter.”

“The contractor involved has undertaken numerous heritage restoration projects in Gibraltar and has been recognised with heritage awards for their work.”

“Unfortunately, such issues can sometimes arise in complex construction projects.”

The Government also hit back at Mr Bossino for not bringing the matter to its attention when he first discovered the structure.

The GSD MP said in Parliament that he had known about the goods lift for “a few months”.

Mr Bossino was criticised during exchanges for not highlighting it sooner, but he dismissed that criticism as “totally irrelevant” and said the issue pointed to failings in the frameworks for heritage protection.

On Tuesday, the Government renewed its attack on his handling of the matter.

“What is truly alarming is that Mr Bossino, who aspires to be Chief Minister, deliberately withheld this information for months, failing to bring it to the attention of the relevant heritage authorities,” No.6 said.

“Instead, he chose to raise it in Parliament in a calculated attempt to score political points.”

“His actions not only demonstrate a complete lack of integrity but also a fundamental disrespect for Gibraltar’s heritage professionals who work tirelessly to protect and preserve our historic sites.”

The Government also sought to defend its record on heritage, highlighting that prior to its tenure the Ministry for Heritage did not exist, there was no Government Archaeologist and heritage institutions such as the Gibraltar National Museum “were chronically underfunded”.

“Today, Gibraltar boasts a World Heritage Site, robust heritage legislation, and extensive policies that ensure the preservation of our historical assets,” No.6 said.

“Unlike in the past, all Government developments are subject to full public scrutiny through the DPC, ensuring transparency and accountability.”

“The Ministry for Heritage, together with its dedicated professionals, continues to oversee and enforce heritage protections across Gibraltar on a daily basis.”

“The Government remains committed to safeguarding Gibraltar’s rich history while balancing the needs of development and conservation.”

“It is regrettable that Mr Bossino has chosen to sensationalise this issue rather than engage constructively.”

“The Government will continue to address this matter appropriately and ensure that any necessary measures are taken in line with heritage best practices.”