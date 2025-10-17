Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Local News

Govt considering low-rise homes next to Charles V Wall, amid Heritage Trust concerns 

By Chronicle Staff
17th October 2025

The Gibraltar Government is exploring the potential to build low-rise homes for people on the housing list on a site adjacent to Charles V Wall. 

The Government confirmed it was looking at the site’s potential after the Gibraltar Heritage Trust expressed concern over ongoing works on the southern side of the wall, citing the absence of a Planning Application or Heritage Licence for the site. 

According to the trust, assurances were given by the Government last week that works had been halted following initial complaints.  

However, the arrival of heavy machinery at the site late on Wednesday has led to renewed concerns. 

The area forms part of Flat Bastion, a 16th-century fortification protected under the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018.  

It is adjacent to the Charles V Wall, which is also protected by statute and considered a landmark of national importance. 

The trust said it had sought clarification from the Government. 

Last night, in response to Chronicle questions, a Government spokesperson said: “There are no works.” 

“What is taking place is an investigation into the structural potential of the area for low-rise homes for sale to persons on the housing waiting list.” 

“If the results are positive then further steps such as seeking planning permission may take place.” 

