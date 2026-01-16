Govt invites proposals to revamp port cruise facilities

The Government of Gibraltar is inviting expressions of interest to design, refurbish, develop, manage and operate a modernised cruise liner terminal at the Western Arm in the Port of Gibraltar.

The project aims to enhance Gibraltar’s position as a Mediterranean cruise destination through the refurbishment of the existing terminal, the development of new retail and food and beverage areas, improved transport solutions and the integration of sustainable design and waste management systems, including shore power for cruise ships docked near the terminal.

According to the notice, the selected party will be expected to maximise the tourism and economic benefits of the cruise terminal, work with the Government of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Port Authority and local stakeholders, and ensure the facility remains available to all cruise lines with competitive tariffs compared to neighbouring ports. Applicants must also demonstrate the ability to deliver high-quality service and align the project with Gibraltar’s environmental and strategic development policies.

Any scheme will need full approval from the Development and Planning Commission, and the successful applicant will be required to obtain all necessary licences and permits and cover all related costs.

Interested parties are asked to propose a premium payment to the Government of Gibraltar, a concession fee to the Government or the Gibraltar Port Authority, full funding of refurbishment and development works in line with an agreed timeline, and a long-term operational model under a lease, licence or concession agreement.

Submissions should take the form of initial expressions of interest and include basic conceptual plans or outline proposals, preliminary layout plans or sketches, a description of the applicant’s background and relevant experience, and preliminary financial and operational models.