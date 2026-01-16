Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 16th Jan, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt invites proposals to revamp port cruise facilities

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
16th January 2026

The Government of Gibraltar is inviting expressions of interest to design, refurbish, develop, manage and operate a modernised cruise liner terminal at the Western Arm in the Port of Gibraltar.

The project aims to enhance Gibraltar’s position as a Mediterranean cruise destination through the refurbishment of the existing terminal, the development of new retail and food and beverage areas, improved transport solutions and the integration of sustainable design and waste management systems, including shore power for cruise ships docked near the terminal.

According to the notice, the selected party will be expected to maximise the tourism and economic benefits of the cruise terminal, work with the Government of Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Port Authority and local stakeholders, and ensure the facility remains available to all cruise lines with competitive tariffs compared to neighbouring ports. Applicants must also demonstrate the ability to deliver high-quality service and align the project with Gibraltar’s environmental and strategic development policies.

Any scheme will need full approval from the Development and Planning Commission, and the successful applicant will be required to obtain all necessary licences and permits and cover all related costs.

Interested parties are asked to propose a premium payment to the Government of Gibraltar, a concession fee to the Government or the Gibraltar Port Authority, full funding of refurbishment and development works in line with an agreed timeline, and a long-term operational model under a lease, licence or concession agreement.

Submissions should take the form of initial expressions of interest and include basic conceptual plans or outline proposals, preliminary layout plans or sketches, a description of the applicant’s background and relevant experience, and preliminary financial and operational models.

Most Read

Local News

A family’s loss becomes lasting legacy through organ donation

Tue 13th Jan, 2026

Local News

Govt invites proposals to redevelop AHQ Building and Rosia Bay

Wed 14th Jan, 2026

Local News

Public invited to comment on Westview Park reclamation plan

Fri 9th Jan, 2026

Local News

Genelec employees protest after going unpaid for three months

Mon 12th Jan, 2026

Local News

57 individuals express interest in Rooke care home

Thu 15th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th January 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
St Joseph’s Lower Primary links Africa topic to local charity work

16th January 2026

Local News
Planning begins for 2026 and 2027 solar eclipses over Gibraltar

16th January 2026

Local News
Parents receive guidance as Govt to introduce school phone ban soon

15th January 2026

Local News
Govt reminds public to remove personal items from beaches

15th January 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026