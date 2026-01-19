Govt offers condolences following train tragedy in Adamuz

The Government of Gibraltar has expressed its deepest condolences following the train derailment in Adamuz, which has resulted in the loss of many lives and serious injuries.

In a statement, the Government said the Government and people of Gibraltar hold all those affected in their thoughts and prayers, particularly the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives, as well as those who have been injured.

The route affected by the accident is frequently used by Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar. The Government of Gibraltar said that at present it has no information to suggest that any Gibraltarian or Gibraltar resident was involved in the incident.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, has written personally to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and to other relevant Spanish authorities to convey his condolences on behalf of the Government and people of Gibraltar, and to express Gibraltar’s sympathy and support to the Spanish authorities and the wider Spanish nation.

In his message, Mr Picardo said: “On behalf of the people of Gibraltar, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and to all those affected by this tragic accident. At this time of profound sorrow, Gibraltar stands in solidarity with the people of Spain.”