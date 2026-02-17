Govt plans new accessibility access to Northern Defences  

A minor amendments application has been filed with the Town Planner by the Government for the Northern Defences for an access lift and stairs between Landport and King’s Place of Arms.

The plans, prepared by GCArchitects Ltd and filed with application, show a glazed lift tower and stair structure linking the Landport area to ‘Northern Defences Park’, together with raised walkways and platforms above existing ground levels.

According to the design notes on the drawings, the plans are at full planning status only, with technical details to be submitted to Building Control at a later stage.

The notes also state that all existing historic structures in the area are to be “reconditioned and repaired where necessary”.

The original scheme proposed a single lift and staircase structure bearing upon an existing wartime bunker.

Subsequent structural analysis and visitor flow assessments demonstrated that while conceptually sound, the arrangement would not sufficiently accommodate projected volumes nor provide the required structural assurance without invasive testing of the historic bunker, project manager, Carl Viagas told the Chronicle.

The revised proposal introduces two 16-passenger lifts, an adjoining staircase, and a structurally independent foundation system.

It is also located further from the historic wall to reduce heritage impact.

The twin-lift configuration is pragmatic. With local minibus capacity averaging 25 passengers, two 16-person lifts allow efficient transfer of full tour groups without congestion delay, or exclusion, Mr Viagas said.

“Most importantly, the structure is entirely independent of the historic bunker, safeguarding the integrity of protected fabric while enhancing operational resilience,” he added.

The lift also makes the “inaccessible, accessible”.

“Historically, the Northern Defences have been described as inaccessible, their steep ascents forming part of their defensive character,” Mr Viagas said.

“Yet in the 21st century, accessibility is not optional, it is a civic obligation,” said Mr Viagas.

“This amendment embodies the Government’s commitment to universal access, ensuring that age, mobility, or physical limitation does not prevent residents and visitors from experiencing Gibraltar’s heritage.”

“The lift and pedestrian bridge connection will provide a safe, legible ascent from Landport directly to the upper park level, dramatically reducing vertical displacement while maintaining the experiential quality of arrival.”