Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’

Images by Arc Design Ltd

By Eyleen Gomez
4th June 2025

The Gibraltar Government has filed an application with the Town Planner for the refurbishment and enhancement of Devil’s Gap Battery in the Nature Reserve. The project is led by Carl Viagas and the images and planning statement accompanying the application were created by Arc Design Ltd. “The project aims to preserve the unique heritage of...

Subscriptions

