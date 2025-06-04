Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’
The Gibraltar Government has filed an application with the Town Planner for the refurbishment and enhancement of Devil’s Gap Battery in the Nature Reserve. The project is led by Carl Viagas and the images and planning statement accompanying the application were created by Arc Design Ltd. “The project aims to preserve the unique heritage of...
