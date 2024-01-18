Govt publishes draft legislation for cultural framework

The Gibraltar Government has published draft legislation which aims to formalise the cultural framework in Gibraltar in a bid to promote and enhance the arts.

The 22-page document ‘Gibraltar Culture Bill 2024’ outlines the general principles of cultural policy, formalises roles, introduces the Gibraltar Public Lending Library and re-introduces an Arts Advisory Council.

The draft Bill has not yet been debated in Parliament, but if approved its general principles include the promotion of Gibraltar’s culture internationally.

The legislation will make for the provision for the management, enhancement and enjoyment of culture in Gibraltar.

“It also provides for the art collection belonging to the Government and the preservation of buildings and premises used for cultural purposes,” the Bill outlined.

Proposed plans include the need to increase the diversity of people who access and participate in the arts and culture, and the progressive development and improvement of facilities and opportunities to participate in and enjoy the arts and culture in Gibraltar.

Under the proposed legislation the Government will encourage and support artistic and other creative endeavours which contribute to an understanding of local culture in its broad sense as a way of life and promote and support industries and other commercial activity the primary focus of which is the application of creative skills.

The Gibraltar Public Lending Library at the John Mackintosh Hall Public Library has also been formalised, with the introduction of an order that any locally published works must be delivered to the Library.

“A person who publishes in print in Gibraltar a work, must, within 30 days of publication, at their own expense, deliver a copy of it to the Public Library, and in the case of a work containing historical or military content, a second copy must be delivered to the Garrison Library,” the Bill said.

The Minister for Culture, Christian Santos, told the Chronicle work towards this Bill began some time ago under his predecessor the current Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes.

“The Gibraltar Cultural Act will be introduced so that Culture is recognised in legislation in the same way other government work including heritage and sports are also legislated for,” Mr Santos said.



“There will not be any changes in roles, but it was important to have everything we do for culture as part of a Bill.”

Mr Santos added the re-introduction of the Gibraltar Arts Advisory Council is an exciting part of the Bill.

The Council would support and advise on matters relating to culture and the arts and would be chaired by the incumbent Minister for Culture.

The Council also would support the fostering of interest in attendance at, and participation in cultural events and the arts, and provide advice to any person on any matter relating to culture and the arts, including any matter as may be requested by the minister.

A minimum of four members would be needed for a quorum. Members of the Arts Council would hold office for three years and would be eligible for re-appointment thereafter.

Mr Santos said the Council would make recommendations to the Government on many matters pertaining to Culture, whether its financial support for the Arts, events, new cultural facilities, amongst others.

“We also hope that going forward we will be able to enhance the legislation even further to include matters like the book council and the cultural awards that are currently in an embryotic stage,” Mr Santos said.

The Cultural Grants Committee would also be formalised under this legislation and chaired by the Minister for Culture.

The Committee would review and consider all applications for grants and make recommendations to the Government in relation to the provision of financial assistance and support to cultural organisations and individuals involved in culture.

The Government’s Art Collection has been included in the Bill, as has the John Mackintosh Hall Public Library.

“The Bill will make provision for the management, enhancement and enjoyment of culture in Gibraltar, of the art collection belonging to His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, for the preservation of buildings and premises used for cultural purposes, it will continue to provide for a public lending library and other cultural affairs,” Mr Santos said.

The Bill states it will not affect any power that has been delegated to a person before the date on which this Act comes into force.