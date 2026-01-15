Govt reminds public to remove personal items from beaches

The Government of Gibraltar has reminded members of the public that all personal belongings left on beach areas must be removed by Sunday, February 15, 2026.

The instruction covers items such as kayaks, canoes, boards, storage boxes, bags and bundled items, whether they are chained to railings or walls or left unsecured.

According to the Government, the removal of these items is intended to prevent damage during the winter months, reduce the accumulation of refuse that can attract vermin, and enable cleaning contractors to carry out proper maintenance of Gibraltar’s beaches for public use.

Any items left on the beaches after the deadline will be removed and disposed of.

For further information or queries, members of the public can contact 20071648.