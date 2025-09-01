Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 1st Sep, 2025

Govt to launch new phone system for housing in October

By Chronicle Staff
1st September 2025

The Ministry for Housing has announced that a new telephone communications system will be introduced for the Housing Department and the Housing Works Agency on October 1, 2025.

The upgrade follows feedback highlighting that callers often believed their calls were not being answered when all lines were engaged. The new call centre system will replace the continuous ringing tone with a queue system that informs callers of their position in line.

The new system will also feature clearer call handling to ensure queries are directed to the correct section and a simplified phone menu designed to provide a more efficient service.

For the Housing Department, all previous direct numbers will be replaced by a central number, +350 20075603, and a general email address, housing@gibraltar.gov.gi. Callers will be asked to select the relevant section for their query:
• Applications and tenancy management section (allocations@gibraltar.gov.gi): Housing applications, government tenancy records, and registration of property occupation for government flats.
• Housing rent section (rent@gibraltar.gov.gi): Rental bill queries, payment options, rent payments by card via telephone, and rent relief.
• Housing rent arrears section (housingrentarrears@gibraltar.gov.gi): Payment of arrears, arrears agreements, government sheds, and anti-social behaviour queries.
• Senior management support team (smst@gibraltar.gov.gi): Housing Allocation Committee Secretary, government parking spaces, Land and Works Panel, and recent property allocations.

For the Housing Works Agency, all calls will be directed through a central number, +350 20048440, and a general email address, reports@gibraltar.gov.gi. Callers will also be placed on the queue system during working hours. All previous direct numbers will be replaced by this centralised system.

The after-hours emergencies system will remain unchanged, with calls directed to +350 20050129 or +350 58008258.

